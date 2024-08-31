Published 15:08 IST, August 31st 2024
After Champai Soren, Ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom Joins BJP
A day after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP, ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Saturday crossed over to the saffron camp.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A day after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP, ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Saturday crossed over to the saffron camp. | Image: Republic, PTI
