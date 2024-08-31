sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 15:08 IST, August 31st 2024

After Champai Soren, Ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom Joins BJP

A day after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP, ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Saturday crossed over to the saffron camp.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.
A day after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP, ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Saturday crossed over to the saffron camp. | Image: Republic, PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:08 IST, August 31st 2024