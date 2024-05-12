After City Schools, Delhi & Bengaluru Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two Delhi hospitals on Sunday received bomb threat days after scare at city schools.

The threat, contained in an e-mail, had come to Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Advertisement

The police are at the spot and searches are on at both hospitals underway.

“An email was received at hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, BDT are at hospital checking. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Police told media.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

More details will be added.

Advertisement

Bomb Threats to Schools

Few days back, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Monday, warning them of bombs on their premises, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

According to media reports, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails. Police had initiated search operations following the alerts.

Bomb Threat Issued to Bengaluru Hospitals

In another development, bomb threats have been issued to hospitals located in Bengaluru.

The hospitals include Narayana Health, Sagar Hospital, St Philomena, Samartha, JMJ and Vimalalayah.

Advertisement

MCD's response with respect to bomb threat received by Hindu Rao Hospital

Hindu Rao Hospital's administration in a statement said that no evidence regarding bomb was found in the premises of the hospital.

Advertisement

“Today the Administration of Hindu Rao Hospital came to know about a Bomb Threat received by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police station under whose jurisdiction Hindu Rao Hospital falls,” said a statement.

As per the statement, “SHO received an Email regarding the presence of a bomb in the premises of the Hospital. SHO inspected the whole premises with Dog Squad and bomb detection squad . No threat was found.”

Advertisement

“Additional MS of Hindu Rao Hospital, Nodal officer, Exigency officer and Security Incharge of the Hospital took another round of Hospital premises . Few openings were instructed to be closed. Directions to increase security checks in night and increased questioning and inspection issued,” said the statement.

“OT, Emergency , CCU and blood Bank equipped for any adverse event. Hospital is on high alert for QRT activation . Hospital staff have also been asked to be vigilant,” as per the statement.

Advertisement

IGI Airport's administration denies presence of suspicious items

"No suspicious items have been found as of now," said Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told Republic.

Advertisement

“Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated,” DCP added.

“No suspicious items have been found as of now,” DCP stated.



Advertisement







