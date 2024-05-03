Advertisement

Bengaluru: Bengaluru on Friday received thunder showers after a prolonged hot and dry spell of over 5 months. On Friday afternoon, several parts of the city received thunder showers leading to a sharp drop in the mercury providing some respite to the people from scorching heat. It is being said that the rainfall, which occurred in the afternoon, resulted in dropping in the maximum temperatures in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the maximum temperature usually would hover around 36-39 degree Celsius in Bengaluru. However, due to the presence of cloud cover and thunder showers, it dipped to 24 degree Celsius.

Bidarahalli recorded maximum rainfall

Earlier, isolated places in Bengaluru had experienced light rainfall on Thursday. However, on Friday, Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Mandya, and other areas of south Karnataka experienced thundershowers. Not only this, parts of Mysuru and Kodagu also reported hail stones and gusty winds.

An official of the IMD said that most parts of the city recorded rainfall for around 2 hours and more.

According to IMD, the city recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm in the evening. Reportedly, HAL Airport in Bengaluru recorded 0.3 mm, while Kempegowda International Airport recorded a trace of 0.1mm rainfall, till 5.30 pm.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), through its data, stated that maximum rainfall was recorded in Bidarahalli- 45 mm till 5.30 pm, while most part of the city recorded 10-17 mm rainfall. It may be noted that a few days back, Bidarahalli and Kengeri had recorded a maximum temperature of around 41 Degree Celsius.

As per IMD, the maximum wind speed was reported at 2.50 pm of 42 kmph, blowing in the northerly direction. Also at around 6pm the maximum temperature in the city was 25 Degree Celsius.

N Puviarasan, Director IMD, stated that Bengaluru and other parts of south Karnataka will continue to receive rain for the next two days. However, a big gap will be experienced leading to a surge in the temperature.

The weather forecast agency has predicted thunder showers in the city from May 6 and 7, for south Karnataka. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over north Karnataka.

