After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkhali 2.0'

Kolkata: The Centre and West Bengal government are again in deadlock over law and order situation after an attack unfolded on a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which was probing the blast that had claimed three lives in Bhupatinagar village in 2022.

The ruling part of West Bengal Trinamool claimed that anti-terror agency has joined hands with the BJP to arrest its leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile the BJP called the incident of attack on NIA team in 'Sandeshkhali 2.0'.

The ED team, accompanied by the CRPF jawans, were attacked by a mob when they entered Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 to raid the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS).

TMC Vs BJP: War of Words

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC for destroying the Constitution and trying to save corrupt leaders. Addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri, he said “The TMC is such a party that wants to destroy our legal system and the Constitution.”

Labelling the incident as “state-sponsored attack,” BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating violence to obstruct the 2022 blast case probe and shield those implicated in the incident.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The attack on the NIA officials is Sandeshkhalli 2.0 orchestrated by the state to put hurdles to the investigation into the bomb blast case".

"It was not just a coincidence but a well thought out experiment. It was a state-sponsored attack on the NIA officials. The attack was organised by the ruling TMC," he said.

On the other hand, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of ‘unfolding’ an alliance with the NIA. The party later alleged that a senior Bengal BJP leader had met an NIA Superintendent at his flat on March 26 and handed over a list of Trinamool Congress leaders from across the state to be arrested.

Alleging that central agencies are working at the behest of BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI...are carrying out raids without prior information, and barging into houses. What would women do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?”

NIA Team Attacked

Probing the 2022 bomb blast in Bhupatinagar, NIA conducted raids and arrested two people, including the primary accused, Monobroto Jana. The team was attacked while on their way back to Kolkata. An NIA officer was injured in the attack and the agency's vehicle was damaged as well.

Calling the attack during a raid on April 6 in Bhupatinagar area in Bengal "completely unprovoked," the anti-terror agency said, “NIA has reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe in the said case. The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for, and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties."

Bengal Police Vs NIA: Legal Battle

Arrested Jana's wife Moni Jana registered a complaint against the NIA accusing its officers of trying to outrage her modesty after barging into her house on the pretext of conducting raid. The NIA team allegedly vandalised her residence during Saturday's raid, alleged Moni Jana.

Acting on the complain, the Police in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district filed an FIR against the anti-terorr agency officials under sections pertaining to molestation and house trespass.

The case was registered at Bhupatinagar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 325, 34, 354, 354(b), 427, 448, and 509.

The NIA also lodged a complaint with local police pertaining to the attack under various sections of the IPC. However, the police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident.







