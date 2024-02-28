A woman in MP married her brother-in-law to gain marriage benefits after her groom skipped the wedding. | Image: Freepik/ Representative

Jhansi: When her groom did not show up for their wedding, a Madhya Pradesh resident decided to complete marriage formalities with her brother-in-law so to get the benefits of the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme. Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 51,000 is given to the couple of which the bride receives Rs 35,000 in her bank account, Rs 10,000 is used for gifts to the couple and Rs 6,000 is assigned for arranging the ceremony.

The aforementioned incident took place on Tuesday during a mass marriage event when 132 couples tied the knot. A probe has now been ordered into the matter.

Officials said the marriage formalities of one Khushi were completed by her family members with her sister's brother as the groom, Madhya Pradesh resident Vrishbhan, did not turn up.

District Social Welfare Officer Lalita Yadav said that a probe has been ordered into the matter and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Normally, before weddings are held under the scheme, Aadhaar cards are matched and other particulars are verified, but in this case, there was a lapse, she said.

All gifts and other materials given to Khushi's family have been taken back, officials said.

With inputs from PTI.