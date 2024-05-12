Advertisement

New Delhi: After several hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Sunday evening, the IGI Airport also reportedly received a bomb threat leading to a complete panic at the airport. As soon as the information was received the airport authorities shared the information with the security forces and called the local police and the bomb disposal squad at the airport. On information, immediately, the Delhi airport police and the CISF evacuated the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and shifted the people to a safe location.

Following the evacuation, an extensive search was initiated by the security personnel and the bomb disposal squad to check if anything suspicious was found inside the terminal building.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far, say officials

Sources confirmed that nothing suspicious was found by the security forces so far.

A Delhi Fire Service official stated that the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi received a bomb threat via a phone call at around 6.20 pm. Authorities said nothing suspicious has been found so far.

As per the sources, standard operating procedure was being followed by the airport authorities and the security forces, following the threat email.

Surprisingly, the threats received by the Delhi Airport and over 8 hospitals of Delhi, came days after over 150 schools in the national capital region had received similar threats via numerous emails.

Notably, before the bomb threat at the Delhi airport, over 8 hospitals in the national capital including the Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital received similar scare through emails. The Burari Hospital was the first to report the bomb threat at 3.15pm, a fire official confirmed, adding that the second call came from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm.

Later, it was found that over 8 hospitals in Delhi reported similar threat emails. A search operation is being carried out by the police at all the hospitals.

A senior police official stated, "An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad were rushed to the spot. Teams are checking the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet."

The Republic World Digital accessed the purported threat email, which read, "I have placed explosive devices inside of your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands. The group called, Court is behind this massacre."

No suspicious items or devices have been found so far, according to officials.

Further details regarding the threat call is being awaited.