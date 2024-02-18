English
Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

After intervention, name of rightful owner of property restored in revenue records in Jabalpur: NHRC

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said post its intervention, the name of the rightful owner of a property in Madhya Pradesh has been restored in the revenue records of Jabalpur district after it had "disappeared" from it.

Earlier, while issuing notices to the district collector, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had observed that it was "astonishing how entries in the land records were altered without following any procedure and the complainant had been illegally deprived from his ownership rights".

The NHRC, in response to its notices, has been "finally informed by the Madhya Pradesh government that the name of the rightful owner of a residential property has been restored in the revenue records of Jabalpur district", the rights panel said in a statement.

It was only after conditional summons were issued for the appearance of the collector that the state government finally informed that the mistake was corrected, it added.

The name of the complainant had disappeared from the 'khasra' due to technical or clerical mistakes and not under the order of any competent authority, the statement said.

On August 5 last year, the complainant had alleged that he had purchased a 1,500 sq ft plot in Gorakhpur tehsil of Jabalpur district through a registered deed in his name, dated July 12, 1996. But he found that after about 20 years of the mutation of the land, his name had disappeared from the revenue records, it said.

Allegedly, the patwari and tehsildar, instead of correcting the revenue records, advised him to go for the mutation of the land again, the statement said.

Thereafter, he approached the district collector but despite the orders of the collector, the patwari concerned did not correct the revenue records and hence, he approached the NHRC seeking intervention in the matter, it said. PTI KND ANB ANB

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:38 IST

