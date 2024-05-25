Advertisement

Nagpur: Days after a teen fatally knocked down two techies in Pune, another hit-and-run case was reported in Maharashtra. A man, allegedly in an inebriated state, hit a family which resulted in the injuries of three, including a woman, her son and a three-month-old baby in the Nagpur city.

The incident was reported near Zenda Chowk on Friday night. Police said that liquor bottles and narcotic substances were recovered from the car involved in the accident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People vandalised the speeding car that hit and injured 3 people at the Zenda Chowk area in Nagpur (24/05) https://t.co/jWOzXUu4wn pic.twitter.com/mVcswMWCUI — ANI (@ANI)

Soon after the accident, locals rushed to the rescue of the family and caught hold of one of the accused just when they were attempting to flee the spot.

Locals Thrash Car Occupant, Vandalise Vehicle

Anguished by the careless, a huge crowd gathered at the accident spot and vandalised the speeding vehicle and thrashed one of the car occupants, attracting police intervention.

Visuals have appeared from the scene wherein the police can be seen pacifying the crowd to normalise the situation.

According to police, the driver along with his two friends were consuming alcohol while driving the car when they rammed into the family.

All three injured were rushed to the hospital where they were receiving treatment. The toddler is said to be in a critical condition.

The car occupant was later handed over to the police. The angry crowd also damaged the windows of the car. Police took the man into custody and were interrogating him.

4 Detained

The three youths and the car driver have been detained in connection with the case. Police said medical tests of the accused were also being conducted.

Nagpur DCP Gorakh Bhamre said, “Police detained 3 youths and the car driver in connection with the case. Liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car. Medical tests of the accused being conducted and a case is being registered."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard. More details are awaited.

