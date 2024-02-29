English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

"Whatever statement I made in the Council, I stand by that," BK Hariprasad defended his pro-Pak slogan.

Digital Desk
Congress leader BK Hariprasad
Congress leader BK Hariprasad | Image:X/ @HariprasadBK2
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by supporters of the Congress MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain outside Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, veteran party leader BK Hariprasad has stoked a fresh row, saying 'Pakistan enemy country for the BJP, not for us (Congress)'. After facing flak, he also defended his pro-Pak remarks, saying, "I said Pakistan is our neighbouring state. Let the BJP declare Pakistan an enemy state. The BJP is fully active in playing dirty tricks. Whatever statement I made in the Council, I stand by that," BK Hariprasad said while speaking on Thursday.

Moreover, he stated that Pakistan should be declared an enemy state by the central government and should ban all trade with them. "If at all the BJP feels that Pakistan is an enemy state, the central government should ban all the trade and they should declare Pak an enemy state. Until and unless they declare Pak an enemy state we can't call them an enemy state. So they are our neighbour," the Congress legislator said.

Advertisement

He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's wedding in Lahore without invitation. "PM Modi went to Pak to attend Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter's marriage without an invitation, breaking all protocols; we have not done any such thing. Whatever I have said, I stand by that," Hariprasad said.  

How The Controversy Started?

Addressing the legislative council, Hariprasad claimed that Pakistan may be an enemy country for the BJP, but the Congress considers it a neighbouring country. "They (BJP) speak about our relationship with an enemy country. According to them, Pakistan is an enemy country. For us, Pakistan is not an enemy country, it's our neighbouring country. They say Pakistan is our enemy country. Recently, they awarded the Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, who visited Jinnah's mausoleum in Lahore and said there was no other secular leader like him. Was Pakistan not an enemy country then?" Hariprasad said while speaking in the assembly.  

'Congress can go to any extent for votes'

Reacting strongly to Hariprasad's statement, Karnataka Deputy LoP and BJP leader Arvind Bellad said, "It is extremely sad that a senior leader from Congress, BK Hariprasad, said so. Very unfortunate. We all know what Pakistan has done to India and Indians. This shows Congress' mentality. In order to appease minorities and Muslims, just for votes, Congress can go to any extent," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress leader, BJP said that this statement made the party's 'attitude' clear. "What is the attitude and position of Congress towards Pakistan? BK Hariprasad made it clear in the council, that Jawaharlal Nehru-Mohammed Ali Jinnah has made it clear that the close relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah has continued even to the present generation by calling Pakistan an enemy of the BJP and Pakistan a neighbour for Congress," a post on BJP Karnataka's official handle on X stated.  

Advertisement

"Apart from standing by those who shouted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad in the Vidhan Sabha, there will be a lack of words if one insults the mindset of the Congressmen that Pakistan, which has declared war on India four times, is not an enemy nation. Anti-national sentiments like @HariprasadBK2 are rampant at all levels of Congress," the post read.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

5 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

7 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

7 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

7 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

19 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

19 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; CEC Meet Underway

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score: Lanning, Shafali open for Delhi

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. After Pro-Pak Slogan, Karnataka Congress Leader Finds 'Pak Not Enemy'

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. GDP at 8.4%: Prudent policies, tax reforms help India's growth

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  5. Hacked by Pakistani Group, Burger Singh Replies with Humour

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo