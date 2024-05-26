Advertisement

Noida: Days after the Pune Porsche car crash, which shook the entire nation after it killed two techies in Maharashtra’s Pune, a similar incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where an elderly man was hit by a speeding Audi car, resulting in the victim’s death at the spot. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday morning, when the elderly man retired from All India Radio, was flung into air, after being hit by the speeding Audi.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 6.30 am on Sunday near Kanchanjunga Apartment in Noida Sector 53. The deceased has been identified as 63-year-old Janak Dev Shah, who had reportedly retired from All India Radio.

Tragic incident caught on CCTV camera

The entire tragic incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the CCTV footage, it can bee seen that the victim, who was trying to cross the road, was hit by the speeding car so hard that he flung into air and landed several metres away.

As per the CCTV footage, Shah was crossing the road when suddenly the Audi came from the front and hit him. The impact of the accident was such that Shah flung several feet in the air before landing.

He went for a morning walk, when the incident took away his life. On the other hand, when Shah did not return home, his family members started looking for him, following which they found his body on the road.

Subsequently, a case under relevant sections was registered at the police station and a search for the car owner was initiated.

The incident occurred amid the ongoing investigation in the Porsche crash where two techies in Pune were killed after the speeding car driven by a drunk teen rammed them.

Meanwhile, further legal action into the Noida accident case is being taken.

