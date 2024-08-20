sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • After Rahul Gandhi's 'Distraction' Remark, Amit Malviya Calls Him 'Shameless, Spineless Creature'

Published 17:06 IST, August 20th 2024

After Rahul Gandhi's 'Distraction' Remark, Amit Malviya Calls Him 'Shameless, Spineless Creature'

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, on Tuesday, called Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'spineless creature.'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
After Rahul Gandhi's 'Distraction' Remark, Amit Malviya Calls Him 'Shameless, Spineless Creature'
After Rahul Gandhi's 'Distraction' Remark, Amit Malviya Calls Him 'Shameless, Spineless Creature' | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:06 IST, August 20th 2024