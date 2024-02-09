English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

After Residents Complain, Greater Noida Authority to Hire Private Agency to Clean City Roads

According to the authority, the new agency will transport the garbage to the landfill site in Lakhnawali apart from sweeping the city's internal roads.

Digital Desk
garbage
The Greater Noida authority has planned to hire another company to resolve the sanitation issue | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Greater Noida: Following complaints by residents over garbage lying on service roads even after cleaning by sanitation workers, the Greater Noida authority has announced that a private agency will be enrolled to clean the roads in the city.

According to the authority, the new agency will transport the garbage to the landfill site in Lakhnawali apart from sweeping the city's internal roads. Currently, the city and service roads, running parallel to each other, are cleaned by different bodies. The city roads are currently being mechanically swept by an agency whereas the responsibility of cleaning the service roads lies with the sanitation workers who clean the service roads.

Advertisement

However, the residents have often complained that sanitation workers sweep the service road but leave the garbage on the roadside. After that the garbage lying on the road gets spread by vehicles passing  from the areas, which causes hygiene issues. 

Hence, the authority has planned to hire another company to resolve the sanitation issue to ensure service roads remain clean. The new agency will have the duty to clean 200 km of road length in Greater Noida sectors including Delta I, Delta 2, Alpha I, Alpha 2, Beta I, Beta 2, sector 1, Gamma 1, P 1, P 2, P 3, Gamma 2 Zeta 1, Techzone Knowledge Park-IV, and Knowledge Park-V, among other areas.
 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

24 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

28 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

34 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

35 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

43 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info19 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement