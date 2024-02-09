Advertisement

Greater Noida: Following complaints by residents over garbage lying on service roads even after cleaning by sanitation workers, the Greater Noida authority has announced that a private agency will be enrolled to clean the roads in the city.

According to the authority, the new agency will transport the garbage to the landfill site in Lakhnawali apart from sweeping the city's internal roads. Currently, the city and service roads, running parallel to each other, are cleaned by different bodies. The city roads are currently being mechanically swept by an agency whereas the responsibility of cleaning the service roads lies with the sanitation workers who clean the service roads.

However, the residents have often complained that sanitation workers sweep the service road but leave the garbage on the roadside. After that the garbage lying on the road gets spread by vehicles passing from the areas, which causes hygiene issues.

Hence, the authority has planned to hire another company to resolve the sanitation issue to ensure service roads remain clean. The new agency will have the duty to clean 200 km of road length in Greater Noida sectors including Delta I, Delta 2, Alpha I, Alpha 2, Beta I, Beta 2, sector 1, Gamma 1, P 1, P 2, P 3, Gamma 2 Zeta 1, Techzone Knowledge Park-IV, and Knowledge Park-V, among other areas.

