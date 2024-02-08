Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

After Swati Mishra, PM Modi Lauds Soorya Gayathri's Ram Bhajan

rime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to laud a 17-year-old singer from Kerala for singing the bhajan ‘Sri RamChandra Kripalu Bhagwan’.

Nishtha Narayan
PM Modi Gujarat Vibrant Global Summit 2024vbv
पीएम मोदी गुजरात के वाइब्रेंट ग्लोबल समिट 2024 में हुए शामिल | Image:@bjp4India-X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to laud a 17-year-old singer from Kerala for singing the bhajan ‘Sri RamChandra Kripalu Bhagwan’. 

PM Modi in a post said, “Today, when there is an atmosphere of joy everywhere regarding the welcome of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham, this praise of Suryagayatri ji is going to fill everyone with devotion.” (roughly translated from Hindi) 

आज जब अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की अगवानी को लेकर हर ओर आनंद का वातावरण है, ऐसे में सूर्यगायत्री जी की यह स्तुति हर किसी को भक्ति-भाव से भर देने वाली है। #ShriRamBhajan https://t.co/Ysmn2ocNAP

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

 

The video ‘Vande Guru Paramparaam’, a spirtitual musical series features ‘salutations to the lineage of our Great Gurus’ is composed by Kuldeep M Pai and sung by Soorya Gayathri. 

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Keralan poetess V.K. Divya and Mridanga Vidwan P.V. Anil Kumar. Her mentor has been the musician Kuldeep M. Pai. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

