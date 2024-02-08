Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to laud a 17-year-old singer from Kerala for singing the bhajan ‘Sri RamChandra Kripalu Bhagwan’.

PM Modi in a post said, “Today, when there is an atmosphere of joy everywhere regarding the welcome of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham, this praise of Suryagayatri ji is going to fill everyone with devotion.” (roughly translated from Hindi)

The video ‘Vande Guru Paramparaam’, a spirtitual musical series features ‘salutations to the lineage of our Great Gurus’ is composed by Kuldeep M Pai and sung by Soorya Gayathri.

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Keralan poetess V.K. Divya and Mridanga Vidwan P.V. Anil Kumar. Her mentor has been the musician Kuldeep M. Pai.