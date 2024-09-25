sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • After UP, Restaurants & Eateries in Himachal Asked to Display Names of Owners

Published 17:36 IST, September 25th 2024

After UP, Restaurants & Eateries in Himachal Asked to Display Names of Owners

Restaurants in Himachal Pradesh have been asked to display the names of their owners and staff, a move aimed at enhancing transparency in the hospitality sector

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himachal Pradesh Bhohat Kasol
Restaurants in Himachal Pradesh have been asked to display the names of their owners and staff. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:30 IST, September 25th 2024