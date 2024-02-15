English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Agartala Woman Finds Dead Cockroach in Meal, Zomato Responds

She even shared the images of the food where a cockroach can be clearly seen lying on the meal.

Acharya described the incident as horrific. | Image:X/@sonai4u
Agartala: A woman in the city had a terrible encounter with a cockroach when she ordered her meal using food delivering app Zomato on Wednesday. Sonai Acharya found a dead cockroach in her meal, Japanese miso ramen chicken, which she ordered from Auntie Fug's through Zomato.

Acharya described the incident as horrific. She even shared the images of the food where a cockroach can be clearly seen lying on the meal. She condemned the quality of food and labelled the oversight as ‘absolutely unacceptable’.

Taking to X, she wrote,” Just had a horrific experience ordering from @Zomato. Ordered Japanese miso ramen chicken from Auntie Fug's and found a cockroach in my meal! Absolutely unacceptable and disgusting Seriously disappointed with the quality control here.  @Zomato is beyond gross (sic).”

Her post soon received attention from Zomato as the food delivery delivery expressed regret over the incident.

Zomato tweeted,” Hi there, we are sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident. We want to help turn this experience around. Please allow us some time to look into, we'll get back to you ASAP (sic).” This is not the first instance of such an incident being reported. 
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

