Published 14:59 IST, October 3rd 2024

Age of Juvenile Under Law Should be Lowered to 14: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

The legal age for defining `juvenile' in criminal cases should be lowered to 14 from the current 18 years, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajit Pawar
The legal age for defining `juvenile' in criminal cases should be lowered to 14 from the current 18 years, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said | Image: PTI
