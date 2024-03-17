×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Agencies Probe Larger Plot Behind 'Mysterious Blasts' in Rajouri, Hours After Poll Announcement

The agencies are also drawing a comparison into the pattern of 'serial explosions' as being made out by statements of locals who heard the loud bangs.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Jammu Kashmir
Image used for representation | Image:PTI
Jammu: Security Agencies are probing a possible larger plot behind the 'mysterious explosions' in remote village of the Rajouri district late last night. Two loud bangs were heard at intervals of a couple of minutes after which locals informed the police who arrived at the spot soon after getting the information, sources say that nothing concrete was found at the spot which can lead to cops.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials haven't spoken officially on the incident but off-record said that nothing was found on the spot which hints towards the use of Grenade or Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the incident and the area where it happened is also not the one where it can inflict damage to civilian population or forces. However Police hasn't closed the investigation and are looking into all circumstantial inputs that can be worked upon.

The sources in Central Intelligence Agencies have taken the incident seriously and are looking into the pattern of these 'mysterious explosions' seriously as the timing of the incident- hours after the announcement of Lok Sabha Polls in the Rajouri. The agencies are also drawing a comparison into the pattern of 'serial explosions' as being made out by statement of locals who heard the loud bangs. The explosions are reported in the Bathuni area of Rajouri which is roughly 5-7 kilometres from Dhangri where terrorists carried out 'serial terror attacks' on New Year in 2023 when they killed 5 locals by entering their homes and then planned a timer IED which exploded next day taking lives of two minors.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

