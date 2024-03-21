Advertisement

Agra: A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Agra and later killed after her family reportedly failed to pay the ransom. According to the police, the minor, identified as Pallavi, was kidnapped on Monday, following which, the kidnappers had reportedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from her family to release her.

After the family realised that their daughter was missing, they reported the incident to the police and lodged a missing person's complaint. Thereafter, the police initiated a search operation to locate the girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by people from her village who were unable to repay their loans.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case and took them into custody. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement in the girl's kidnapping and her subsequent murder.