Updated March 14th, 2024 at 07:01 IST
Major Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Agra, Property Worth Lakhs Damaged
Agra factory fire: A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.
Agra: A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic in the area. The fire incident took place at Manas Nagar which falls under the jurisdiction of Jagdishpura Police station.
The fire is said to have damaged goods worth lakhs of rupees. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.
After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames.
Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.
