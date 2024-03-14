×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 07:01 IST

Major Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Agra, Property Worth Lakhs Damaged

Agra factory fire: A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire
लोक नायक अस्पताल में आग लगी | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Agra: A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic in the area. The fire incident took place at Manas Nagar which falls under the jurisdiction of Jagdishpura Police station.

The fire is said to have damaged goods worth lakhs of rupees. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 07:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Amit Shah slams AAP-Cong Alliance

Amit Shah Hails CAA

a minute ago
Nikkei

Nikkei slips

2 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

PSG beats Nice 3-1

3 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund win over PSV

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Savarkar Movie

7 minutes ago
Netherlands

Wilders Abandons PM Bid

8 minutes ago
Farmers Protest

Farmers protest

8 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid

Atletico beats Inter

8 minutes ago
Emma Navarro

Navarro beats Sabalenka

10 minutes ago
Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries

11 minutes ago
PM Modi

Leaders Hail PM

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Brahim Diaz

Díaz selected for Morocco

13 minutes ago
Rajiv Kumar

EC Ready For J&K Polls

15 minutes ago
Boeing

Europe aviation regulator

17 minutes ago
Luis Suárez

Messi, Suárez lead way

17 minutes ago
Travel hotspots of Asia

Asian Tourist Spots

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News10 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo