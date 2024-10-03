sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Agra Teacher Dies After Receiving Fraud Call Regarding Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'

Published 22:34 IST, October 3rd 2024

Agra Teacher Dies After Receiving Fraud Call Regarding Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'

A government teacher in Agra died due to cardiac arrest after she allegedly got a call from cyber fraudsters that her daughter was caught in a sex scandal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BEWARE: Did You Get Calls From Unknown Mobile Number Prompting To Dial '*401#'? Read Advisory
Agra teacher dies of heart attack after fraudsters' call regarding her daughter's 'sex scandal' | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:34 IST, October 3rd 2024