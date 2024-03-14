×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Ahead of Elections, Odisha Hikes Daily Minimum Wages for Workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that lakhs of workers in the state, whether they be engaged in the public or private sector, will benefit from this hike.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that this hike would benefit lakhs of workers across the state. | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneswar: With the Lok Sabha polls and Odisha Assembly Election fast approaching, the state government, on Thursday, announced a hike in the daily minimum wages of workers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that lakhs of workers in the state, whether they be engaged in the public or private sector, will benefit from this hike that raises the daily minimum wages in varied amounts. 

For unskilled workers, this hike increases the daily minimum wage from Rs 352 to Rs 450. For semi-skilled workers, the daily minimum wage has been hiked from Rs 392 to Rs 500. For skilled workers, the wage is being increased from Rs 442 to Rs 550. And, finally, for highly skilled workers, the wage has been raised from Rs 502 to Rs 600. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

