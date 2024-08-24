Published 23:57 IST, August 24th 2024
Ahead of Janmashtami, MP Govt Announces Development of Pilgrimage Sites Linked To Lord Krishna
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that places associated with Lord Krishna in the state will be developed as pilgrimage sites.
Pilgrimage sites to be developed in Madhya Pradesh linked to Lord Krishna, MP CM Mohan Yadav announces
23:57 IST, August 24th 2024