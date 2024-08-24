sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ahead of Janmashtami, MP Govt Announces Development of Pilgrimage Sites Linked To Lord Krishna

Published 23:57 IST, August 24th 2024

Ahead of Janmashtami, MP Govt Announces Development of Pilgrimage Sites Linked To Lord Krishna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that places associated with Lord Krishna in the state will be developed as pilgrimage sites.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
mohan yadav
Pilgrimage sites to be developed in Madhya Pradesh linked to Lord Krishna, MP CM Mohan Yadav announces | Image: grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:57 IST, August 24th 2024