Tarn Taran: Ahead of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in India, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized a purported Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. As per the BSF, the recovered drone is said to be a China made. The incident took place at around 4 pm on Thursday in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

According to the BSF spokesperson, the seizure was done on Wednesday based on information provided by the BSF intelligence. As per the official, on information about presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, a joint search operation by BSF troops with the Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area.

During the search operation, at about 4 pm on Wednesday, the troops successfully recovered a drone in a farming field adjacent to Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran District. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

Meanwhile, once again acting on reliable information, the joint team of security personnel successfully recovered yet another illicit drone from across the border.

