Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Communal Tension Erupts in Mumbai's Mira Road, 5 Arrested

Reports claimed that miscreants vandalised vehicles with saffron flags depicting Lord Rama.

Digital Desk
Mira Road Violence
Mira Road Violence | Image:X
Mumbai: Ahead of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a communal tension-like situation erupted between two groups in Mumbai's Mira road on Sunday late night. Reports claimed that miscreants vandalised vehicles with saffron flags depicting Lord Rama. The situation turned ugly after the assailants targeted a woman and left her injured. Police have arrested 5 people in connection with the case and further investigations are underway. 

Confirming the incident, Jayant Bajbale, DCP said, "At around 11 pm yesterday, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai. After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody. The situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter." 

Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control and police have urged citizens to not believe any rumours and maintain peace.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

