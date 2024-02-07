Advertisement

Telangana: A weaver from the textile town of Rajanna-Sircilla, Veldi Hariprasad, previously gained nationwide attention for intricately weaving the G20 logo onto a single cloth. Now, he has set another remarkable achievement by crafting a gold saree for Goddess Sita of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, just in time for the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Hariprasad meticulously wove this exquisite saree, utilizing 900 grams of material that included eight grams of gold and 20 grams of silk stripes, dedicating 20 days to this artistic endeavour.

A glimpse of the gold woven saree for Goddess Sita of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Photo Courtesy: X)

The saree not only features images of Lord Ram but also narrates the theme of the Ramayana. On one side border of the saree, the slogans of Ayodhya Rama Temple, Sri Rama Pattabishekam (coronation), and Jai Sri Ram (in Telugu) are intricately woven, while on the other side, Jai Sri Ram slogans (in Hindi) are skillfully incorporated.

The hem (kongu) of the saree proudly displays images of Lord Ram, while the remaining portion elegantly showcases 10 phases of the Ramayana, spanning from the birth of Lord Ram to his coronation. Hariprasad and his wife, Rekha, have received an invitation to participate in the Republic Day celebration in Delhi on January 26, where they plan to showcase the woven saree to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subsequently, they will present the masterpiece to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Hariprasad's previous accomplishments include weaving a saree small enough to fit into a matchbox and pass through the hole of a needle, as well as creating a national anthem on a single cloth, among other remarkable feats.