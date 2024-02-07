Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Ahead of Republic Day, Terrorists Open Fire on Joint Security Forces in Pulwama

The incident has prompted the launch of a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the joint forces as they intensify efforts to neutralize the threat.

Isha Bhandari
IED recovered on Srinagar highway.
The incident has prompted the launch of a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the joint forces as they intensify efforts to neutralize the threat. | Image:Republic
Kashmir: Ahead of Republic Day, Terrorists on Tuesday launched an attack, opening fire on a joint security forces and police ambush in the orchard and paddy fields between Parigam and Larve in Pulwama district, South Kashmir. 

The incident has prompted the launch of a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the joint forces as they intensify efforts to neutralize the threat.

Gunshots were reported in the area, creating a tense atmosphere, especially considering the proximity to Republic Day

The joint forces had strategically placed the ambush in anticipation of potential security threats in the region.

Details of the ongoing situation are still awaited as the joint forces coordinate their efforts to secure the area and assess the extent of the threat posed by the terrorists. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:51 IST

