×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Ahead of Summer, 392 Villages in Maharashtra's Marathwada Already Dependent on Tankers for Water

As many as 474 tankers are supplying water in five of the eight Marathwada districts, said a report from the divisional commissioner's office.

Reported by: Digital Desk
392 villages in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region are dependent on tankers for drinking water supply
392 villages in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region are dependent on tankers for drinking water supply | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Summer has not yet started but already 392 villages in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region are dependent on tankers for drinking water supply, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 474 tankers are supplying water in five of the eight Marathwada districts, said a report of the divisional commissioner's office that was submitted to deputy chairman of the state Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

"There is no shortage of drinking water in Nanded and Hingoli districts, but there is a shortage in other districts and necessary steps will be initiated by respective departments," Gorhe said after chairing a drought review meeting here.

Advertisement

The report said 310 villages and 82 `wadis' (small settlements) have become tanker-dependent in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

The highest number of tankers (262) are deployed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to quench the thirst of 181 villages and 39 small settlements, it said.

Advertisement

In Jalna, 120 villages and 43 small settlements are dependent on 120 tankers. Ten tankers are deployed in Dharashiv for three villages. Two tankers are deployed in Beed and one in Latur, the report said.

The administration has acquired 746 wells for supplying water to 535 villages (239 for tankers and 507 for local water supply), the report said, adding that the state government has declared drought in 14 talukas across five districts of Marathwada.

Advertisement

Except for the headline, this PTI copy has not been edited by Republic. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Death

Schoolboy Dies

a few seconds ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

5 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

13 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

14 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

21 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

26 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

35 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

36 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

38 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

39 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

40 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

41 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ashmit Patel

Patel On 20 Yrs In Cinema

an hour ago
Delhi Police Awards "Best Story" Oscar for No Helmet Story

Delhi Police Awards

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo