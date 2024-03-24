Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Fire broke out in a mall in Ahmedabad's Bopal on Saturday, March 23, night. The blaze erupted in TRP Mall opposite Bhavya Park at about 11pm. The fire began on the fifth floor, which houses a gaming zone and food courts, and spread to the sixth floor. However, since the fire broke out late at night there were no visitors.

As per officials, a short circuit near a gaming area could be the cause behind the fire. The closed glass facade of the mall made it difficult to contain the fire.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Gujarat's Ahmedabad yesterday. The fire was doused later, and no one was injured in the incident.



Six fire tenders from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot around 11.20pm and four more arrived shortly after. By 11.30pm the sixth floor was also ablaze. We had to prevent people from entering the building, a senior AFES official said.