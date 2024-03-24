Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges
While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, the closed glass facade of the mall made it difficult to bring the blaze under control
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ahmedabad: Fire broke out in a mall in Ahmedabad's Bopal on Saturday, March 23, night. The blaze erupted in TRP Mall opposite Bhavya Park at about 11pm. The fire began on the fifth floor, which houses a gaming zone and food courts, and spread to the sixth floor. However, since the fire broke out late at night there were no visitors.
As per officials, a short circuit near a gaming area could be the cause behind the fire. The closed glass facade of the mall made it difficult to contain the fire.
Advertisement
Six fire tenders from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot around 11.20pm and four more arrived shortly after. By 11.30pm the sixth floor was also ablaze. We had to prevent people from entering the building, a senior AFES official said.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.