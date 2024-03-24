×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, the closed glass facade of the mall made it difficult to bring the blaze under control

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Fire broke out in a mall in Ahmedabad's Bopal on Saturday, March 23, night
Fire broke out in a mall in Ahmedabad's Bopal on Saturday, March 23, night | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Fire broke out in a mall in Ahmedabad's Bopal on Saturday, March 23, night. The blaze erupted in TRP Mall opposite Bhavya Park at about 11pm. The fire began on the fifth floor, which houses a gaming zone and food courts, and spread to the sixth floor. However, since the fire broke out late at night there were no visitors. 

As per officials, a short circuit near a gaming area could be the cause behind the fire. The closed glass facade of the mall made it difficult to contain the fire.

Advertisement

Six fire tenders from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot around 11.20pm and four more arrived shortly after. By 11.30pm the sixth floor was also ablaze. We had to prevent people from entering the building, a senior AFES official said. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

2 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

6 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

7 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

9 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

11 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

15 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

18 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

18 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

19 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

19 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

22 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

22 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

22 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

23 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

24 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo