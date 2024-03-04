Ahmedabad’s Kankaria East Metro Station to Open From March 5

Advertisement

New Delhi: A significant milestone was reached on Monday in Ahmedabad as the Kankaria East underground metro station on the East-West corridor connecting Thaltej and Vastral became operational. The inauguration marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing expansion of the city's metro network, enhancing connectivity and convenience for residents and commuters. In a press release issued by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd., it was announced that the Kankaria East Metro station is now ready for passenger operations, effective from March 4th, 2024. Commuters can expect metro train services to be available at the station according to existing operational timings, starting from March 5th, 2024.

Currently, metro train services in Ahmedabad operate from 6:20 AM to 10:00 PM, with a flat 12-minute headway between 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The addition of the Kankaria East station is poised to further streamline travel across the city, offering commuters a reliable and efficient mode of transportation.

The strategic location of the Kankaria East station is expected to cater to a diverse range of travelers, particularly those visiting Kankaria Lake, a popular recreational spot in Ahmedabad.

Anticipating substantial pedestrian activity, especially during Sundays and holidays, the station is well-positioned to accommodate the influx of passengers seeking to explore the vibrant attractions in the vicinity.