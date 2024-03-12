×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route to Get its 2nd Vande Bharat, New Train to Cover 500km in 6hr

The superfast train will consist of air-conditioned chair cars, executive chair coaches, and cover the more than 500km between the 2 cities in less than 6 hour.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vande Bharat Express adds Wednesdays to its schedule for Dehradun-New Delhi route
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Route to Get its 2nd Vande Bharat. | Image:PTI
The busy Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central route will get a second Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the semi-high-speed luxurious train, Western Railway (WR) officials said on Monday.

According to a WR release, Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central superfast train along with the extension of the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express up to Okha through video conferencing at 9 am.

Booking for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will start at PRS (passenger reservation system) counters and on the IRCTC website the same day and regular services will commence on March 13, the officials said.

The superfast train will consist of air-conditioned chair cars and executive chair coaches, and cover the more than 500km distance between the two cities in less than 6 hours. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express between the two commercial hubs -- the first one was launched in 2022.

Currently, five Vande Bharat trains, equipped with world-class passenger amenities and advanced safety features, are running on the WR network. One of them is the Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (which passes through Ahmedabad) which was introduced on September 30, 2022.

The new Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week (except on Sundays) and halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali (in sububran Mumbai) stations in both directions. It will leave Ahmedabad at 6:10 am and arrive at Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. In the return direction, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm.

The existing Vande Bharat Express departs from Mumbai Central at 6 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12.25 pm. In the return journey, the first train leaves Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and reaches Mumbai Central at 8.25 pm.

The officials said the existing Vande Bharat Express that departs from Mumbai Central in the morning has 136 per cent occupancy and the same is slightly higher at 141 per cent in its return direction.

Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jodhpur, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar, Indore-Bhopal-Nagpur, and Udaipur-Jaipur are the other four Vande Bharat Express trains that run on the WR network. 

(Except for the headline, Republic as not edited the content)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

