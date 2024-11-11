Published 14:36 IST, November 11th 2024
Ahmedabad Road Rage: Car Driver Kills MBA Student; Hunt On for Culprit
A 23-year-old student of a prominent business school in Ahmedabad was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified driver of a car
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ahmedabad road rage: Car driver kills MBA student; hunt on for culprit | Image: AI generated
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:36 IST, November 11th 2024