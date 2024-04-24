Advertisement

Viral News: A video of an Ahmedabad waiter is going viral on social media, where he shares a day in his life.

The viral video post shared by ninis.kitchen on social media platform Instagram comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Subah- Ghar se dur, ek waiter ki’, shows a how a waiter's day look like.

The viral video shows, a waiter who finds shelter in a small flat in a metro city living far from his home. Video shows how he manages to live in a small room, how he keeps his clothes in an out of service refrigerator, how he keeps his kitchen.

Watch Viral Ahmedabad Waiter Video Here:

The busy day of this waiter starts with a cup of tea, he makes his cloths ready and gets dressed up before he leaves his house. In the other part of the video he can be seen entering inside a restaurant where he is managing tables, serving food to the guests with a jolly mood.

The entire video clip is heartwarming and captivating which leaves netizens emotional and touched.

The viewers in the comment section are pouring in warmth and love over this viral video. One comment says, ‘Such a wholesome video’, another user wrote, ‘Best thing on insta.... Very very thoughtful ...’.

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘I can already tell thay u are fab at ur job! U r loved by all right!!!???? Go go!!!’.

The viral Ahmedabad waiter video motivates people to love their job, live their everyday to the fullest, and take pride whatever job they do.