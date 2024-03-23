×

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 19:38 IST

AI-driven governance to become essential part of future working: Jitendra Singh

AI-driven governance to become essential part of future working: Jitendra Singh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven governance is going to become an essential part of “our future working”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for adopting next generation reforms and bridge the gap between government and citizens.

In an interaction with the permanent secretaries of the government of Gambia, who are currently in India to attend a weeklong capacity-building programme on public policy and governance, the minister emphasised technology and AI-driven governance, which, he said, is going to become an essential part of “our future working”.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, in the last nearly 8 years, India has used technology in governance reforms in a massive way for achieving end-to-end service delivery without human intervention and offered to share such best practices with Gambia.

He pointed out that the reforms that have been implemented through technology intervention to bring transparency in the day-to-day administration include the implementation of e-office, e-leave management system, employee information system, Aadhar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS), pension sanction and payment tracking system (Bhavishya) and public financial management system (PFMS), among others.

This is the 3rd capacity building programme being organised for Permanent Secretaries of the Gambia by National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).

As many as 25 participants are attending the training programme being held in New Delhi from May 16-21.

Singh informed the delegates that India’s shining governance and electoral reforms are being emulated by several countries in the world.

The minister said, India is celebrating its 75th year of independence as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav and it is the fittest occasion to underline that bilateral relations between India and Gambia have been very cordial and friendly.

The minister said, the widespread adoption of e-office has created paperless offices in the central secretariat and enabled smooth governance functioning not only in the pandemic but also in day-to-day functioning, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The central secretariat has adopted the initiative of increasing efficiency in decision making in government wherein the channel of submission has been reduced to not more than 4 levels from 7-8 levels, it said.

"The desk officer system adopted by the government has ensured single point of file disposal. This has shown increased efficiency in processing of cases," the statement said.

Singh said, in order to redress public grievances, there is a dedicated Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online system-- for grievance redress.

The year 2021 witnessed 21 lakh public grievances cases being received on the CPGRAMS with 19.95 lakh cases being redressed, he said.

Referring to the usefulness of capacity building training programmes, Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of Gambia requested Singh for more such training modules for mid-level officers besides the senior secretaries in the Gambian government.

He sought specific help from the Indian government in areas like pension system, grievance redressal and e-recruitment. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR

Published May 17th, 2022 at 19:38 IST

Narendra Modi

