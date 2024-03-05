Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

AI Dubs PM Modi’s Speeches in 8 Languages. Everything You Need to Know

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi utilized AI to translate his speech in real time at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches are now accessible in eight languages on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, PM Modi's speeches are being dubbed in real time, marking a significant advancement in communication outreach. This technological milestone follows a notable demonstration in December last year when PM Modi utilized AI to translate his speech in real time at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Addressing the audience at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Hindi, PM Modi's words seamlessly transformed into Tamil, facilitating greater accessibility and inclusivity.

This is a new beginning: PM Modi 

"This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," remarked the Prime Minister during the event, underscoring the transformative potential of AI in bridging linguistic barriers.

PM Modi’s speeches now available in these languages 

Building upon this success, PM Modi's speeches are now available in languages such as Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam on dedicated X accounts. 

PM Modi's speeches in Malayalam:

PM Modi's speeches in Marathi:

PM Modi's speeches in Odia:

PM Modi's speeches in Telugu: 

PM Modi's speeches in Kannada: 

PM Modi's speeches in Bangla: 

PM Modi's speeches in Punjabi:

PM Modi's speeches in Tamil: 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

