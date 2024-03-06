AI Dubs PM Modi’s Speeches in 8 Languages. Everything You Need to Know | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches are now accessible in eight languages on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, PM Modi's speeches are being dubbed in real time, marking a significant advancement in communication outreach. This technological milestone follows a notable demonstration in December last year when PM Modi utilized AI to translate his speech in real time at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Addressing the audience at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Hindi, PM Modi's words seamlessly transformed into Tamil, facilitating greater accessibility and inclusivity.

This is a new beginning: PM Modi

"This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," remarked the Prime Minister during the event, underscoring the transformative potential of AI in bridging linguistic barriers.

PM Modi’s speeches now available in these languages

Building upon this success, PM Modi's speeches are now available in languages such as Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam on dedicated X accounts.

