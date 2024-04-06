Advertisement

Mumbai: News coming from Mumbai where an elderly woman was duped of Rs 1 lakh in an AI scam.

Detailed Overview:

A 58 year-old Mumbai based woman received a fake call from a scammer who posed himself as policeman and told her that her son has been detained by the police and asked woman to transfer the amount to release him.

An elderly 58 year-old woman (name undisclosed) is a professor in Mumbai's one of the most reputed institution.

According to Mumbai police, she received a call from a man who introduced himself as a cop from Mumbai police. The scammer trapped woman by saying her son is in his custody and demanded money to release her son.

The scammer managed to get woman's phone number through her social media profile after which he called her. The scammer duped woman of Rs 1 Lakh by asking her to transfer the money to two different bank accounts.

After transferring money to those two bank accounts the woman got call from her son, who was perfectly alright. The woman then realised that she has fallen prey to a cyber scam.

Police Action:

The cyber crime department of Mumbai police has registered her case and thorough investigation is going on in this matter. Mumbai police is tracing down those two bank accounts in which the amount of Rs 1 lakh was transferred.

Technology in today's world is a double edged sword which not only eases our day to day life but also brings rough patches along with it.

The entire incident send a strong message of how one should keep himself alert and not believe in any call blindly whatsoever.