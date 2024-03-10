Advertisement

Chennai: An AIADMK delegation led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday, met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and handed over a memorandum to him, seeking an investigation into the links between alleged international drug racket kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and the ruling DMK party. Sadiq, it may be recalled, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on March 9 following the seizure of 50 kg of the chemical pseudoephedrine — an active ingredient used for producing methamphetamine.

While addressing media persons outside the Raj Bhavan after a meeting with the governor, AIADMK chief Palaniswami highlighted that Sadiq had been a DMK officer bearer and had held the post of Chennai West-NRI Wing Deputy Organiser until he was dismissed in the face of allegations that he was involved in drug trafficking.

Quoting statements made by the NCB during a press conference, Palaniswami alleged that Sadiq had used the illegal proceeds of his crimes to finance the production of movies and also invested in the hospitality industry.

Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, also insinuated that Sadiq 'gave money' to DMK office-bearers and also donated to a 'trust' linked to a ruling party leader. He also referred to allegations that "Sadiq financed a film that was directed by a prominent person of a DMK family".

The AIADMK general secretary further pointed to Sadiq's alleged links with the police, saying the city police had given Sadiq a 'certificate' commending him for providing CCTV cameras to areas under the city commissionerate.

When Sadiq came under the NCB's gaze, police removed the cameras he donated and replaced them with new devices.

The AIADMK delegation requested Governor Ravi to take appropriate action to ensure a thorough investigation by authorities into Sadiq's alleged "links to the DMK and the police", Palaniswami said. This is necessary to ensure "punishment for the culprits" and to make sure that there is no availability of drugs in the state.

"People expect Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin to tender their resignations, taking moral responsibility for Sadiq's alleged links to the DMK," the AIADMK leader further said.

The party has also made a representation to the governor on the drug menace in the state — an issue that has been brought to Ravi's notice by the AIADMK on several occasions, he added.

If the drug menace in the state continues unabated, Tamil Nadu will be "very seriously affected", the AIADMK chief said. "Due to the slackness of the DMK regime and considering that no proper action was taken by it, drug availability has increased," he alleged.

With inputs from PTI.