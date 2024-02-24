Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:43 IST
AIADMK Released AI Voice of Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by BJP & Calls Out DMK as Corrupt
In the recording, Jayalalithaa's AI-voice thanked the technology for allowing her to speak to the current party members on the ocassion of her 76th birthday.
Chennai: The AIADMK celebrated the 76th birthday of late party leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by releasing an AI-generated voice recording of her on Saturday. The voice clip was played at the party headquarters, where senior leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), paid their respects.
The AI-generated voice of the former CM during her address said that the Union government, implying the BJP, is betraying them. She also criticised the current ruling state government, the DMK, as corrupt and ineffective.
Further in the recording, Jayalalithaa's AI-generated voice thanked the technology for allowing her to speak to party members. According to media reports, in her address she also underlined the party's achievements during its time in power, particularly welfare schemes brought by the former ruling party for women and students
On her birthday, Jayalalithaa's voice also urged party members to work towards bringing the AIADMK, the ‘People’s Government’, back into power. She then once again called for support for EPS, who took over as party chief in 2022 after the expulsion of O Panneerselvam (OPS) and the end of the party's dual-leadership model.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:07 IST
