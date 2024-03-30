×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

AIFF Member Deepak Sharma Arrested For Assaulting Women Players in Goa

Deepak Sharma will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Deepak Sharma Arrested
Deepak Sharma Arrested | Image:X
Panaji: All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players. He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand. 

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association. "AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, and using force against women, among others," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told reporters. 

For the unversed, two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28. 

Earlier in the day, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had asked the AIFF to take "quick" and "strong legal action" against the official. Taking a serious note of the incident, Thakur said that the safety and security of players are of utmost priority for the sports ministry.

"The Ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women's League in Goa," he tweeted. 

"AIFF has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority."  

AIFF Swings Into Action

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had asked its executive committee member Deepak Sharma to refrain from game-related activities till the conclusion of a probe by a panel. "The AIFF was formally notified by players from Khad FC, participating in the IWL 2 in Goa, of certain incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on them on March 29," the AIFF said in a release after an emergent meeting of its senior members

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

