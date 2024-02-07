English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Uses Drone to Transport Blood Bag to Health Centre in Kordha

Digital Desk
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Uses Drone to Transport Blood Bag to Health Centre in Kordha | Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has used a drone to transport a blood bag from the institute to a community health centre in Khordha district, an official said.

The inaugural drone flight on Thursday transported a blood bag from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Tangi community health centre (CHC) in Khordha district, covering a distance of 60 km in 35 minutes.

The flight marked the first-ever drone-assisted blood delivery not only in Odisha but across the entire country, the institute claimed in a statement.

Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar said, "Delivering a blood bag to a patient through a drone has been successfully conducted for the first time. This initiative represents a significant leap in integrating technology into our healthcare system. It also collected blood samples from the CHC before returning to AIIMS.

The drone service will help a lot in the delivery of critical medical items during natural disasters like floods and cyclones, he said.

The 12 kg drone, equipped to carry medical loads ranging from 2 to 5 kg, achieved a speed of 90 km per hour during the mission. Utilising GPS technology, the drone demonstrated exceptional precision in navigation, ensuring the timely and secure delivery of essential medical supplies.

The drone health service will play a crucial role in emergency situations, facilitating the rapid delivery of drugs, injections, and other vital medical supplies, officials said.

This innovative approach not only enhances healthcare delivery during emergencies but also positions AIIMS Bhubaneswar as a leader in leveraging technology for the betterment of public health.

The institution is committed to exploring and implementing advancements that elevate the standards of healthcare services, they said.

Skye Air Mobility, a private SaaS-based autonomous logistics solution provider, is providing the drone service to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said, "Skye Air is dedicated to strategically leveraging drone technology to revolutionise healthcare in Odisha. Our cutting-edge drone technology is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare accessibility, making a tangible difference in the lives of people in the region". (With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

