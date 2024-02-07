Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:20 IST

AIIMS Doctor Summoned by Delhi Court in Alleged Rape Case

AIIMS doctor summoned: Delhi court on Wednesday summoned an AIIMS Doctor who is accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage.

Isha Bhandari
AIIMS Doctor Summoned by Delhi Court in Alleged Rape Case
AIIMS Doctor Summoned by Delhi Court in Alleged Rape Case | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Court on Wednesday summoned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Doctor Deepak Gupta accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, while examining the evidence, deemed it "prima facie sufficient" to proceed with the case. The Hauz Khas police station had registered a case against the AIIMS Dr. Gupta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation). After reviewing the police report and accompanying statements and documents, Magistrate Rathore took cognizance of the charges. 

In an order dated January 23, she stated, “Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence under sections 376, 377, 313, and 506 of the IPC against the accused.”

Advertisement

The court directed that AIIMS Dr.Gupta be summoned on February 26 through the station house officer (SHO) concerned. 

The court did not summon the accused’s two sisters and brother, citing that the marriage between Gupta and the complainant was not solemnized. 

Advertisement

The Delhi court observed that there were no specific allegations against them, and there appeared to be no role of the trio in the commission of the alleged offences.

The FIR filed against Dr. Gupta alleges that he, being a professor at AIIMS, raped the complainant, also a doctor, on multiple occasions under the false promise of marriage. 

Advertisement

The complaint further states that after a "sham marriage," he compelled the complainant to undergo an abortion. The case now proceeds to the next stage with the scheduled appearance of Dr. Deepak Gupta in court.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement