New Delhi: Delhi Court on Wednesday summoned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Doctor Deepak Gupta accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, while examining the evidence, deemed it "prima facie sufficient" to proceed with the case. The Hauz Khas police station had registered a case against the AIIMS Dr. Gupta under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation). After reviewing the police report and accompanying statements and documents, Magistrate Rathore took cognizance of the charges.

In an order dated January 23, she stated, “Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offence under sections 376, 377, 313, and 506 of the IPC against the accused.”

The court directed that AIIMS Dr.Gupta be summoned on February 26 through the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

The court did not summon the accused’s two sisters and brother, citing that the marriage between Gupta and the complainant was not solemnized.

The Delhi court observed that there were no specific allegations against them, and there appeared to be no role of the trio in the commission of the alleged offences.

The FIR filed against Dr. Gupta alleges that he, being a professor at AIIMS, raped the complainant, also a doctor, on multiple occasions under the false promise of marriage.

The complaint further states that after a "sham marriage," he compelled the complainant to undergo an abortion. The case now proceeds to the next stage with the scheduled appearance of Dr. Deepak Gupta in court.