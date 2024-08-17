sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • AIIMS-Patna Tightens Security, Adds 150 CCTV Cameras Following Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder

Published 10:28 IST, August 17th 2024

AIIMS-Patna Tightens Security, Adds 150 CCTV Cameras Following Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder

AIIMS-Patna has enhanced security for the safety of students in the campus with more guards and CCTV cameras following the rape and murder of Kolkata doctor.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Medical Students of Patna AIIMS Protested
Medical students of Patna AIIMS protesting against the Kolkata horrific incident | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:28 IST, August 17th 2024