Published 13:10 IST, July 26th 2024
'Aim of Agnipath is to make Army Young, Some Doing Politics Over National Security: PM's Dig at Oppn
He further added that people who are misleading the youth of the country are proof that they don't care about soldiers
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
As India celebrates 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi visits Kargil War Memorial Today to honour the war heroes | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:09 IST, July 26th 2024