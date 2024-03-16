×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Moves SC Against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi | Image:Ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules till the apex court disposes of the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Centre had on March 11 paved the way for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with the notification of the relevant rules, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track Indian citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Advertisement

Owaisi, one of the petitioners who have challenged the validity of certain provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has now filed an application in the top court seeking a stay on the implementation of the Act and the 2024 rules till the final disposal of the petitions.

He has also sought a direction that "no applications seeking grant of citizenship status be entertained or processed by the respondents herein under section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings".

Advertisement

"It is submitted that it is the case of petitioner in the instant writ petition that the Amendment Act has an unholy nexus with the National Register of Citizen 'NRC' exercise that has been concluded in Assam and is sought to be initiated in the rest of the country," the application, filed by advocate MR Shamshad, said.

Advertisement

The application says it is a well-settled law that the apex court has the power to grant stay of a statutory provision as well as stay the rules issued under the said statute and hold its operationalisation in abeyance while adjudicating the constitutional vires of the provision or the enactment.

"Moreover, no prejudice shall be caused to the respondents (Centre and others) in the event stay of the implementation of the Amended Act and the 2024 Rules is granted by this court as the Union of India itself has not operationalised the Amendment Act for over four (4) years," the application said.

Advertisement

The apex court had on Friday agreed to hear on March 19 the pleas seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 till the disposal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala based political party, and three other petitioners have also filed interim pleas after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 by notifying the rules.

Advertisement

The application filed by the IUML has sought the court's direction to ensure no coercive action is taken against people belonging to the Muslim community pending adjudication of the writ petitions.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India has also moved the apex court seeking a stay on the rules.

Advertisement

With the unveiling of the rules on March 11, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government kicked off the process of granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians - from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The rules came into force with immediate effect, according to a gazette notification.

Advertisement

The contentious CAA had sparked protests in various parts of the country in late 2019 and early 2020 over alleged discriminatory provisions.

While refusing to stay the operation of the law, the apex court had on December 18, 2019 issued notices to the Centre on the pleas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Kerala government moves Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

a few seconds ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

a minute ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

a minute ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

5 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

7 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

11 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

11 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

11 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

12 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

12 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

12 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

13 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

13 minutes ago
What is art therapy?

What is Art Therapy?

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo