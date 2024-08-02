Published 23:07 IST, August 2nd 2024
Aiming To Build 50,000 Km Of Highways By 2047, Govt Approves 8 High-Speed Corridor Projects
With an ambition to construct 50,000 km of highways by 2047, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved 8 national high-speed road corridor projects.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Union government approved 8 high-speed corridor projects to be constructed at over Rs 50,000 crores | Image: unsplash
