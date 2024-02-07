English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Aiming To Cover Serious Diseases Like Cancer, Centre To Double Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme Cover

The Centre is not only looking to increase the Ayushman Bharat health scheme coverage amount but is also aiming to double the number of beneficiaries covered.

Digital Desk
Centre is set to cover Ayushman Bharat coverage to Rs 10 lakh.
Centre is set to cover Ayushman Bharat coverage to Rs 10 lakh. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: According to official sources quoted in a PTI report, the government is looking to double the current insurance cover under its Ayushman Bharat health scheme to Rs 10 lakh so that more serious ailments like cancer can be covered. An announcement for the same is likely to be made as part of the interim Union Budget on February 1. 

“In order to ensure that serious illnesses requiring expenditure of more than Rs 5 lakh such as transplants and high-cost cancer treatments etc. are also covered under AB PMJAY, the ministry is working on finalising a proposal to increase the cover amount from Rs 5 lakh per family per year to Rs 10 lakh per family per year from 2023-24 onwards,” PTI quoted government sources as saying.

Furthermore, beyond doubling the insurance cover for families, the Union Health Ministry is also planning to double the beneficaries covered under the scheme to 100 crore by including Kisan Samman Nidhi recipients, construction workers, non-coal workers and ASHA workers within the the next three years.

These changes will require an additional allocation of Rs 12,076 crore worth of funds per annum. The present Ayushman Bharat budget allocation for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 7,200 crore which is likely to increase to around Rs 15,000 crore in 2025.   

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

