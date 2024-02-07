English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:18 IST

Air India Crew Member's Murder: Police Arrest Two, Confirms Gang War

Noida Police confirmed that the murder of an Air India crew member was a fallout of a gang war as it arrested two suspects from Delhi.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Noida Police confirmed that the murder of an Air India crew member was a fallout of a gang war as it arrested two suspects from Delhi. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: City Police on Saturday confirmed that the murder of an Air India crew member here was a fallout of a gang war as it arrested two suspects from Delhi in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida, Harish Chander, said those held are part of a gang involved in the killing of Suraj Mann in a sensational shootout near Sector 104 market on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Mann, 32, was sitting inside his car and about to go home after gym when three unidentified bike-borne assailants targeted him, opening multiple rounds of fire at him and in the air, he added.

The DCP said that Mann, who worked with Air India as a crew member, is the brother of Pravesh Mann, a gangster lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail.

Advertisement

The attack was planned by Kapil Mann, another gangster and rival of Pravesh's gang, Chander said, adding he is also lodged in the Mandoli jail.

The DCP said it came to light during the investigation that "Kapil and Pravesh have an old rivalry."

Advertisement

"They belong to Kheri Khurd village under Shahbad Dairy police station limits in Delhi. Kapil's father and uncle were murdered in the past and Pravesh's name had cropped up in that case as an accused," he added.

The DCP, who was flanked by Additional DCP Manish Mishra and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma, said that "Kapil was frustrated at not being able to avenge the killing of his father and uncle."

Advertisement

Chander said that two members of Kapil's gang, including Dhiraj Mann and Arun alias Mannu Mann, have been arrested as part of the investigation into Friday's murder in Noida.

While Dhiraj is the cousin of Kapil, Arun's brother was attacked by Pravesh's gang in the past, he added.

Advertisement

The DCP further said this is the "fifth murder that has taken place due to the rivalry between the two groups".

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at the Sector 39 police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions for murder and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Advertisement

The names of some other people, who are suspected to be involved in the case, have come to light and further investigation is under way, they said.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement