New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday announced its decision to provide eye masks to all the passengers flying on its Boeing 777-200 planes, news agency PTI reported.

The recent move comes after the airline found a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 aircraft that has resulted in economy class cabin lighting remaining in the bright mode.

As a solution, the airline has decided to distribute eye masks to passengers aboard these aircraft. The Air India has entered into a leasing arrangement for five B777-200 LR planes from the American carrier Delta Airlines.

"A technical issue has been identified with the cabin lighting system on the B777-200 LR (leased aircraft) in the economy (EY) cabin. This has led to the EY cabin lighting to remain on bright mode throughout the flight," the airline said, according to PTI.

To overcome the issue of the crew being unable to switch the lights to dim/off and to avoid guest inconvenience, eye masks will be provided to the passengers, Air India added.

The airline operates B777 aircraft on long international routes connecting Indian cities with San Francisco and Vancouver.

