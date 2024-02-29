English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Air India Detects Cabin Lighting Issue In B777 Planes, Passengers To Get Eye Masks

The move comes after airline found a technical issue in its Boeing 777-200 aircraft that has resulted in economy class cabin lighting remaining in bright mode.

Digital Desk
Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes
Air India detects cabin lighting issue in B777 planes | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday announced its decision to provide eye masks to all the passengers flying on its Boeing 777-200 planes, news agency PTI reported. 

The recent move comes after the airline found a technical issue in its leased Boeing 777-200 aircraft that has resulted in economy class cabin lighting remaining in the bright mode.

Advertisement

As a solution, the airline has decided to distribute eye masks to passengers aboard these aircraft. The Air India has entered into a leasing arrangement for five B777-200 LR planes from the American carrier Delta Airlines.

"A technical issue has been identified with the cabin lighting system on the B777-200 LR (leased aircraft) in the economy (EY) cabin. This has led to the EY cabin lighting to remain on bright mode throughout the flight," the airline said, according to PTI.

Advertisement

To overcome the issue of the crew being unable to switch the lights to dim/off and to avoid guest inconvenience, eye masks will be provided to the passengers, Air India added.

The airline operates B777 aircraft on long international routes connecting Indian cities with San Francisco and Vancouver.
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 00:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

4 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

8 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

8 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

9 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Himachal political thriller intensifies, Sukhu govt firefights rebellion

    The Debate12 minutes ago

  2. Pink To Aadukalam: Highest-Rated Films Of Taapsee Pannu On IMDb

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  3. Operation Valentine On OTT: Where To Watch Varun Tej's Action Thriller

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Shahid-Kriti, Rakul-Jackky At TBMAUJ Success Bash

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Rakul-Jackky's Haldi Ceremony Was All About Love

    Web Stories25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo