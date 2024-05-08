Over 70 Air India Express Flights Cancelled After Crew Members Go On 'Mass Sick Leave'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Over 70 international and domestic flights of Air India Express from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning have been cancelled after senior crew members of the airline went on mass 'sick leave'. As per sources, Civil Aviation authorities are looking into the issue.

Issuing a statement on the matter, Air India Express Spokesperson said, “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result."

The airlines apologised for the inconvenience saying, "We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport.”

As per sources, the crew members are reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline. Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the process of merger of AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, with itself.

Many passengers took to social media on Wednesday complaining about the sudden cancellation of flights. In response to a passenger's post on X about flight cancellation, Air India Express apologised and said the flight was cancelled "due to operational reasons". "As part of our service recovery process, you can either opt to reschedule the flight within the next 7 days or request a full refund through our chat bot Tia...," the airline said in a post on X.

Earlier last month, a union representing a section of the Air India Express cabin crew alleged that the airline is being mismanaged and there is a lack of equality in the treatment of the staff. Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), a registered union, which claims to represent around 300 cabin crew members, mostly seniors, had also alleged that mismanagement of the affairs has affected the morale of the employees.

The mass sick leave by Air India Express crew members comes a month after Tata Group full-service carrier Vistara witnessed pilot woes, forcing it to temporarily cut down capacity by 10 per cent or 25-30 flights daily. As part of consolidating its airline business, Tata Group is merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India.

In December 2023, Air India Express was issued a show cause notice by the Union Labour Ministry for alleged violations of regulations related to disputes between the airline's management and cabin crew members. The notice was prompted by concerns raised by cabin crew members, particularly regarding challenges with room sharing during layovers.

The show cause notice was issued a month after AIXEU had written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding various grievances raised by the cabin crew members, which also included the curtailment of service contracts for some members.