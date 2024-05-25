Advertisement

Mumbai: The take-off of an Air India Flight AI-179 from Mumbai to San Francisco was aborted and delayed after a technical fault was detected just before its departure at the Mumbai International Airport on Friday. However, the delay in the departure of the flight was limited to only technical glitch, the flight was again pushed back at the airport after a passenger aboard fell sick due to heat and while waiting for the flight to take off. An official of Air India stated that the flight has now been rescheduled for 10.30 am on Saturday.

Sources at the airport confirmed that due to the delay in the flight, while several passengers chose to cancel their travel, others had to wait for hours inside the cabin, during the two events. As the flight was delayed, several passengers complained of feeling unwell.

Air India issued statement after the delay

Confirming the two events, the spokesperson of the Air India on Friday stated, “AI-179 from Mumbai to San Francisco, scheduled to depart at 4 pm today, was delayed due to a technical issue arising just before departure. Giving top priority to safety issues, the aircraft was held back for engineering checks. A few guests decided to discontinue the journey and the flight got further delayed as their baggage had to be offloaded from the aircraft.”

“The flight was pushed back at 7.17 pm but had to ramp back due to one passenger feeling unwell. While the ailing passenger was being deboarded with his baggage, the night landing restrictions at the SFO (San Francisco Airport) had set in along with the crew flight duty limitations,” the official said.

After the flight was delayed, the passengers were accommodated at various hotels. The flight has now been rescheduled for 10.30 am on Saturday, the Air India official added.

The Air India spokesperson said, “Guests have been offered hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling and full refunds and served refreshments at the airport. The flight has now been rescheduled for 10.30 am tomorrow. Inconvenience caused to guests is sincerely regretted.”



